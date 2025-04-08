Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $347,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,122,509.56. This represents a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Roblox Stock Performance
Roblox stock opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.05. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $75.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on RBLX. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.23.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
