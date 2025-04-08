Insider Buying: Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider Acquires 12,425 Shares of Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Dilnot bought 12,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £49,700 ($63,263.75).

Melrose Industries Price Performance

Melrose Industries stock traded up GBX 22.60 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 414.20 ($5.27). 59,499,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,100,131. Melrose Industries PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 378.41 ($4.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 682.60 ($8.69). The company has a market cap of £5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.08, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 568.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 533.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 earnings per share for the current year.

Melrose Industries Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $2.00. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -202.92%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.82) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.