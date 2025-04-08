Insider Buying: Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV) Insider Purchases 18,500 Shares of Stock

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report) insider Ian Cockerill bought 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,751 ($22.29) per share, for a total transaction of £323,935 ($412,340.89).

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LON EDV traded up GBX 41 ($0.52) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,738 ($22.12). 533,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,875. The company has a market cap of £5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,697.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,647.79. Endeavour Mining plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,387 ($17.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,944 ($24.75).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.73) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates.

