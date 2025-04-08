Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Infinera Stock Performance

Infinera stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $414.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.08 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 45.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera

About Infinera

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Stories

