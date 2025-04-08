Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 31487 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).
Induction Healthcare Group Trading Up 8.3 %
The stock has a market cap of £6.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.94.
About Induction Healthcare Group
Induction (AIM: INHC) Induction delivers a suite of software solutions that transforms care delivery and the patient journey through hospital. Our system-wide applications help healthcare providers and administrators to deliver care at any stage remotely as well as face-to-face – giving the communities they serve greater flexibility, control and ease of access.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Induction Healthcare Group
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Induction Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Induction Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.