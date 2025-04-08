Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 240742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMNM shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Immunome from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Immunome in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital started coverage on Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Immunome presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Immunome Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.05.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.16). Immunome had a negative net margin of 3,014.59% and a negative return on equity of 48.63%. The business had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $57,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,615 shares in the company, valued at $193,879.15. This trade represents a 42.13 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall purchased 137,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $999,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,105.44. The trade was a 20.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 306,400 shares of company stock worth $2,322,995. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enavate Sciences GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter worth about $36,939,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Immunome by 2,540.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 648,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after buying an additional 624,045 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunome by 2,696.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 304,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 217.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 302,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

