IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $378.99 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $366.50 and a 52 week high of $548.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $434.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.33.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.75.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,645.28. This represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

