ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.73. 13,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 255,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

ICZOOM Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90.

ICZOOM Group Company Profile

ICZOOM Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools.

