Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Down 12.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) fell 12.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.56. 13,889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 18,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Down 12.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hydrofarm Holdings Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 82.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 20,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 26,350 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 36,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

