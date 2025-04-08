Huntington National Bank Sells 98 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Masimo were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Insider Activity at Masimo

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $341,064.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,601.53. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $5,024,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,568.28. This trade represents a 55.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MASI

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $150.36 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $194.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.23 and its 200 day moving average is $163.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.