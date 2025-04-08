Huntington National Bank Sells 36 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,994,000. Taika Capital LP bought a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.12, for a total transaction of $898,087.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,946.08. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,667 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total transaction of $1,160,891.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,400,100.16. This trade represents a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,332 shares of company stock worth $30,517,807 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Price Performance

DUOL opened at $296.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.03 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.54. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $441.77.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. Research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duolingo

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.