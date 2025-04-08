Huntington National Bank Lowers Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,194,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $440,476,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $418,617,000 after purchasing an additional 34,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 13.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,827,000 after purchasing an additional 102,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $208,095,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,208,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,724.60. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 815 shares in the company, valued at $285,681.95. This trade represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 target price (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $327.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $347.36 and its 200 day moving average is $397.98. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.60 and a 52 week high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

