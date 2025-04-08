Huntington National Bank Buys 68 Shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 130.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Strategy were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Strategy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Strategy news, CFO Andrew Kang acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao bought 500 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $42,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and sold 22,998 shares worth $7,671,926. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MSTR. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Strategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.09.

Get Our Latest Report on MSTR

Strategy Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $268.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Strategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.64.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Strategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.