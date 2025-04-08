Huntington National Bank Buys 68 Shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 130.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Strategy were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Strategy news, CFO Andrew Kang acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao bought 500 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $42,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and sold 22,998 shares worth $7,671,926. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $268.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Strategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.64.
Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.
Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.
