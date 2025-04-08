Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 218.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $2,456,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,700,171.28. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $2,132,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 339,004 shares in the company, valued at $20,696,194.20. This represents a 9.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Trading Down 1.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price target on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

