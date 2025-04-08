Huntington National Bank Acquires 627 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 193.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on IONS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.70.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IONS opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 100.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,165 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $194,937.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,632.24. The trade was a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 7,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $234,937.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,802.80. The trade was a 13.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,956 shares of company stock worth $3,608,439 over the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

