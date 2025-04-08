Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMAW) Trading Up 7.9% – What’s Next?

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 28,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 31,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Humacyte Stock Up 7.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

