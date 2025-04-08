HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) Insider Acquires A$109,728.00 in Stock

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Tredenick acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$60.96 ($36.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$109,728.00 ($65,705.39).

HUB24 Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 140.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

HUB24 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HUB24’s previous Interim dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. HUB24’s payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

HUB24 Company Profile

HUB24 Limited, a financial services company, provides integrated platform, technology, and data solutions to wealth industry in Australia. It operates in Platform and Tech Solutions segments. The company develops and operates HUB24 and Xplore Wealth that are investment and superannuation platforms; and portfolio administration and reporting services for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants and their clients, and direct consumers.

