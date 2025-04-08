Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,479,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 338,859 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.10% of Hologic worth $178,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Hologic by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.06 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.62.

Read Our Latest Report on HOLX

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.