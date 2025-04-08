Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and traded as high as $3.36. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 11,608 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

About Hochschild Mining

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

