Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and traded as high as $3.36. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 11,608 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.
Hochschild Mining Stock Performance
About Hochschild Mining
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
