Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) was down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.38. Approximately 349,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,764,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 7.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.51 million, a PE ratio of 151.41 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $355.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,049,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,941,000 after acquiring an additional 343,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,664,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,973,000 after purchasing an additional 246,577 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,546,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,016,000 after purchasing an additional 923,477 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,727,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,056,000 after purchasing an additional 437,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,103,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,243,000 after buying an additional 1,634,764 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

See Also

