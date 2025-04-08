Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) was down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.38. Approximately 349,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,764,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 7.3 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.51 million, a PE ratio of 151.41 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $355.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group
Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.
