Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP lessened its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 78.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 289,042 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 21,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

DOC stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 348.57%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.