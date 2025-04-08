Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 263 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 266,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,065,000 after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $101,695,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,349,000 after buying an additional 78,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

NYSE:MTH opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $64.86 and a one year high of $106.99.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.17. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.50 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $43,607.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,789.63. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.51 per share, for a total transaction of $819,610.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 811,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,441,915.92. This represents a 1.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,683 shares of company stock worth $122,547 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

