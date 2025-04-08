Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 343.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 16,311.2% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.51.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

