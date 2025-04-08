Headlands Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32,588.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $320,000.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKRO opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of -0.18. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $58.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $42.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

In related news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 200,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,000,000. This represents a 25.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick Lamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $285,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,048.76. This trade represents a 12.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 341,309 shares of company stock valued at $15,863,578 and sold 242,135 shares valued at $12,064,779. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Stories

