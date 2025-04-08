Headlands Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $299,986,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 244.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,513,560 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $138,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,068,025 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $353,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,043 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,093,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $437,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,722 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,530,937 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $503,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Griffin Securities downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.37.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $41.56.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $93,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at $253,646.04. This represents a 26.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,279,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,525. The trade was a 28.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,170 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.