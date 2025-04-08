Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 1,022 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,089,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,736 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,950,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,876 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4,084.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 542,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,735,000 after purchasing an additional 529,483 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,390,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 528,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,098,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,339,000 after buying an additional 250,708 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRNX shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $195,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,394.36. The trade was a 13.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $592,959.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,256,827.40. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,263 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $62.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.37.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals



Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

See Also

