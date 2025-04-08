Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 445 SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SkyWest news, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $1,537,842.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,267,563.01. The trade was a 17.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $681,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,882,359.19. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKYW. StockNews.com cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

SkyWest Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $79.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.89. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.83. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

