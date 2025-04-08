Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 291.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Tenaris from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of TS opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.21. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $40.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

