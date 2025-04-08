Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 333 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 225,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 18.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,049,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000,000 after buying an additional 624,958 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 616,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after buying an additional 150,689 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,249,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,610,000 after acquiring an additional 32,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 2.1 %

PBA opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.4783 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pembina Pipeline

About Pembina Pipeline

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.