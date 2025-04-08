Head-To-Head Review: Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) versus Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Allogene Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relay Therapeutics N/A -45.75% -40.75% Allogene Therapeutics N/A -52.13% -41.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

97.0% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Relay Therapeutics and Allogene Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relay Therapeutics 0 1 9 0 2.90 Allogene Therapeutics 0 1 9 0 2.90

Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $19.80, indicating a potential upside of 865.85%. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.29, indicating a potential upside of 549.57%. Given Relay Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Relay Therapeutics is more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Allogene Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relay Therapeutics $10.01 million 34.73 -$341.97 million ($2.39) -0.86 Allogene Therapeutics $22,000.00 14,122.23 -$327.27 million ($1.33) -1.08

Allogene Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Relay Therapeutics. Allogene Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Relay Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Relay Therapeutics beats Allogene Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relay Therapeutics



Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of GDC-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Allogene Therapeutics



Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The company also develops cemacabtagene ansegedleucel, an engineered allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that targets CD19 for the treatment of large B-cell lymphoma; and is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. In addition, it is developing ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for treating R/R multiple myeloma; ALLO-605, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody; CD70 to treat renal cell cancer; ALLO-316, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic RCC; ALLO-329 for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases; DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other aggressive neuroendocrine tumors; and Claudin 18.2 for the treatment of gastric and pancreatic cancer. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc.; Servier; Cellectis S.A.; and Notch Therapeutics Inc. It also has a strategic collaboration agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for the preclinical and clinical investigation of allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates; and a strategic partnership with Foresight Diagnostics to develop MRD-based In-Vitro Diagnostic for use in ALPHA3. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

