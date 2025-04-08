Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share on Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 1.5% increase from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Harbour Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of HBR opened at GBX 173.80 ($2.21) on Tuesday. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 156.40 ($1.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 333.90 ($4.25). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 215.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 246.84. The firm has a market cap of £3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harbour Energy

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Simon Henry bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($25,203.67). Also, insider Alan M. Ferguson purchased 21,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £40,085.32 ($51,025.10). 64.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 360 ($4.58) to GBX 260 ($3.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

