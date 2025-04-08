Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Shares of PAC stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.74. 141,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,369. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52 week low of $146.62 and a 52 week high of $205.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,454.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.2% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 19.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,187,000 after acquiring an additional 37,005 shares during the period. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

