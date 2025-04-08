Greenland Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 10,419 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,419 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $670,565,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $600,750,000 after buying an additional 30,163 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,360,374 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $439,808,000 after acquiring an additional 150,480 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,763,489 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $328,591,000 after acquiring an additional 28,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,303,532 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $242,887,000 after acquiring an additional 79,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,912,563.95. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $143.00 price target on Expedia Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.43.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE stock opened at $139.82 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $207.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

