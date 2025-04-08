Greenland Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 111,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,985,000. Duke Energy makes up 1.9% of Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 96,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 27,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $116.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.86. The company has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $92.75 and a one year high of $125.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.20%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

