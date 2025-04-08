Greenland Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 80,532 JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Greenland Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of JBG SMITH Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 335,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,299,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,340,000 after buying an additional 167,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 33.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 358,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 89,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $108.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.31 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 26.22%.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

