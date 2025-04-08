Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Greenbrier Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

GBX opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.57. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $41.40 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greenbrier Companies news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,951.94. This represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

