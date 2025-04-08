Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 402 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,632 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $209.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $204.79 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.13 and a 200-day moving average of $238.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.