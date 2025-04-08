Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25.

WillScot Mobile Mini Dividend Announcement

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $602.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.55 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Timothy D. Boswell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,305.84. This represents a 17.15 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $3,330,168.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 626,306 shares in the company, valued at $18,908,178.14. This trade represents a 14.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

