Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $2.03 Million in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 16,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

GIL opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $55.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.30). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $822.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

