Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 323.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,921 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $547,575,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,020,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $945,385,000 after purchasing an additional 580,293 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,302,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,607,000 after purchasing an additional 469,558 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,225,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,621,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $208.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.04. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.86 per share, with a total value of $157,735.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,271.82. The trade was a 32.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Loop Capital downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $256.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.74.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

