Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Matson by 10.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,968 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,927,000 after buying an additional 26,366 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Matson by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 182,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,328,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Matson by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,079 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Down 2.9 %

MATX stock opened at $108.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.71. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.12. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.50 and a 12-month high of $169.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.60. Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Matson’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Matson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on Matson from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 7,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total value of $1,075,819.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,118.16. This represents a 24.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $273,808.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,151.75. This trade represents a 19.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

