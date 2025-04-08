Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.09% of Adtalem Global Education worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ATGE opened at $98.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.13. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.18 and a twelve month high of $112.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

ATGE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on ATGE

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $509,165.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,885.92. The trade was a 26.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $379,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,770.17. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,048 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.