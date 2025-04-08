Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 227,181 Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 227,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVE. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

