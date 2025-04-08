Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$75.00 at Scotiabank

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.47% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th.
Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.
