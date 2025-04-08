Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Shares Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) fell 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 902,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 739,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Gogoro Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $66.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.85.
Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 53.23% and a negative net margin of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Gogoro Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Gogoro
Gogoro Company Profile
Gogoro Inc provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits.
