Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Shares Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) fell 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 902,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 739,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Gogoro Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $66.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Gogoro alerts:

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 53.23% and a negative net margin of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Gogoro Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gogoro

Gogoro Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogoro by 113.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 47,336 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogoro during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gogoro by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 69,142 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogoro during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogoro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Gogoro Inc provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.