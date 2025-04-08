Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $81.37 and last traded at $83.18, with a volume of 41038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.
Givaudan Stock Performance
Givaudan Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.5503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.97.
About Givaudan
Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.
