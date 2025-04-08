German American Bancorp Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

German American Bancorp Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $232.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.97. The company has a market capitalization of $230.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.1671 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

