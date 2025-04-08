German American Bancorp Inc. Acquires 6,859 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6,306.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,966,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,438,000 after buying an additional 6,857,716 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,490 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,636,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,687 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,358,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,987 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

MUB opened at $103.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.30 and a 200 day moving average of $106.92. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.25 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

