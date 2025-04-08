Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 16,911 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,462,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.38% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $150,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,810,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 594,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,794,000 after acquiring an additional 279,361 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,539,000 after purchasing an additional 167,735 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 156,793 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at $10,291,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMHC opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. Analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

