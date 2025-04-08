Geode Capital Management LLC Has $143.43 Million Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $143,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,347,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $76,451,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 840,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,179,000 after buying an additional 402,186 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,753,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,463,000 after buying an additional 155,655 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,721,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,928,000 after buying an additional 93,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITCI shares. Mizuho downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Baird R W downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.23.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $64.09 and a one year high of $131.98. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.71 and a 200-day moving average of $102.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.